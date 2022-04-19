S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $31.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 4,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

