St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives $1,736.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,736.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$17.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

