StaFi (FIS) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00191853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00391571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.