Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NYSE:SGU opened at $11.23 on Friday. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

