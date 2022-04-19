StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.26. StepStone Group shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.