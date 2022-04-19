Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $413.00

Stipend (SPD) traded down 46.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $85,802.48 and approximately $413.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.62 or 1.00017499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00263258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00344398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00159474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00096643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,147,795 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.