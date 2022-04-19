StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.