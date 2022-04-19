StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

About Mega Matrix (Get Rating)

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

