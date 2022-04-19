StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
About Mega Matrix (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mega Matrix (ACY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.