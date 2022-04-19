StockNews.com Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

