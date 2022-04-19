StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

ORN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

