StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to “Strong-Buy”

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

