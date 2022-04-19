Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,286. Straumann has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33.

Straumann shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2085 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.50.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

