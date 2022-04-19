Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $273.00 to $278.00. The company traded as high as $271.37 and last traded at $270.80. 13,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,485,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.96.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

