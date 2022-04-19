Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $500,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

