Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

