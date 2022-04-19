Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 551,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

