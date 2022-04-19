Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,218,205 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 619,119 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

