SUN Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.89 or 0.07461864 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.50 or 0.99913096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00050366 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

