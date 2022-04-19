Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

