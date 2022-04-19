Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

