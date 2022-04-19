Super Zero Protocol Price Down 12% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and $3.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,225,113 coins and its circulating supply is 351,467,159 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

