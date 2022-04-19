SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $7,462.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,597 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

