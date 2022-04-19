Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,703,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,108. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.91 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

