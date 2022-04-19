Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Swap has a market cap of $125,125.70 and $63.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,118,111 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

