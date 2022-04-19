Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326,497.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.10 million and $326,497.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00064208 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

