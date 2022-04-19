Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,424. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 246.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.