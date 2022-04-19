Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.35 and its 200-day moving average is $229.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

