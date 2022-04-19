TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.44. TDCX shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

