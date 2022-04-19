Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,986. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

