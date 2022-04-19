TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $17.67 billion and approximately $534.41 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 17,625,251,453 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

