Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

