TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.52). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 104,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,297. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

