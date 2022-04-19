TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.52). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TGTX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 104,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,297. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
