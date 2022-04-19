The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 5,368,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,794. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

