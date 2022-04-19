The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.93. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

