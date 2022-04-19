The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $433.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $431.83.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.88. 3,557,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,054. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

