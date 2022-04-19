The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

