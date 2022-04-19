The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of KR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

