The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $17.21. 5,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,557. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.70. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

