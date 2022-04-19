thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($15.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.03) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TKA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €6.95 ($7.47). 2,441,417 shares of the company traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

