Tokes (TKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

