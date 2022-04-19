Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 103,334 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.