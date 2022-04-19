Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 25,648 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.22.

NYSE SQ opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.