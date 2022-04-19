Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 51,413 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 266.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.61 and its 200 day moving average is $376.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.64.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

