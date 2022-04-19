Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 64,095 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $26,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.