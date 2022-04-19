Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $28,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

