Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 108,156 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 442.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 15.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $226,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,190 shares of company stock worth $59,764,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,872.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.