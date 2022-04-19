Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,043 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.