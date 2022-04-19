Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 17,309 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

