Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 63,126 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.