Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 63,126 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KEY opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
