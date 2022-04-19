Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

